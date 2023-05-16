Fishers nonresidents to pay $50 to park at new beach on Geist

People enjoy Geist Waterfront Park, 10811 Olio Road, on May 12, 2023, in Fishers, Indiana. (WISH Photo)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The Fishers City Council on Monday night agreed to have nonresidents pay $50 to park a vehicle at the new Geist Waterfront Park.

The park, 10811 Olio Road, had a soft opening in April and will open its beach on May 27. The beach is along Geist Reservoir.

The parking lot can hold 240 vehicles. The cove can handle 300 swimmers.

The parking rate was needed to pay for operating the park, city leaders say.

According to documents, the city spent $15 million to develop the first phase of the park. It features concession stands, kayak rentals, a beach and a play area.

After charging the fee for a year, the council on Monday night indicated it could later review the cost.

News 8’s Kyle Fisher and Adam Pinkser contributed to this report.