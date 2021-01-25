Fishers opens vaccination site at former supermarket building

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The Fishers Health Department vowed to do whatever it takes to get as many people vaccinated at its new vaccination site.

The city celebrated renovating the former Marsh Supermarkets building on 116th Street near Brooks School Road with a ribbon-cutting Monday. The opening means officials in the Hamilton County city are a step closer to achieving their goals.

“The sooner we can get people vaccinated the faster we can stop the spread of the virus,” said Monica Heltz, public health director of Fishers Health Department.

On the first day, the vaccination site was expected to vaccinate 340 people. Officials hope to have enough doses to vaccinate 1,000 people a day. The city previously said the site can give up to 1,600 shots a day. Appointments are required, and applicants for the vaccinations must have no COVID-19 symptoms. Right now, only people 70 and older can get vaccinated in Indiana.

Heltz said she hopes opening the site will encourage others to work with their health departments to use community resources to come up with solutions to get the vaccines in more arms. “I think the message is ‘Be ready. Do whatever needs to happen in the community to make sure your community is well-positioned and ready to respond when the vaccine comes.'”

Kenneth Carlsen received his first vaccine dose at the site. He said the large accommodations made the process stress-free. He’ll be 77 in March. He said after he’s received his first dose he feels more hopeful about the future.

“It’s important for my own health, my family’s health, and for the people around me. It’s important we stop this thing. It’s destroyed our country and we (have) got to get it back,” Carlsen said.

Indiana State Department of Health reported Monday that 12 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, for a total of 9,352. A total of 613,228 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Hoosiers can learn more about vaccinations on an Indiana government webpage. Indiana residents who qualify can sign up for vaccinations at ourshot.in.gov.

