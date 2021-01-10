Fishers Parks offers posters to share ‘I Have a Dream’ sentiments

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Fishers Parks is offering free signs, stands and markers to 500 families who sign up to share their “I Have a Dream” sentiments ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is marked on the third Monday of January, this year on Jan. 18.
Fishers Parks created a “fill-in-the-blank” style sign that people can display in their yards. Those signs will be included in a city-wide map of the signs so that people can see the displays.
The poster kits are available on a first come, first served basis by registering online.
Pick-up times and locations are:
- 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 9 at Holland Park.
- 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 11 at Billericay Park.