Fishers Parks offers posters to share ‘I Have a Dream’ sentiments

MONTGOMERY, AL - MARCH 25: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. speaking before crowd of 25,000 Selma To Montgomery, Alabama civil rights marchers, in front of Montgomery, Alabama state capital building. On March 25, 1965 in Montgomery, Alabama. (Photo by Stephen F. Somerstein/Getty Images)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Fishers Parks is offering free signs, stands and markers to 500 families who sign up to share their “I Have a Dream” sentiments ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is marked on the third Monday of January, this year on Jan. 18.

Fishers Parks created a “fill-in-the-blank” style sign that people can display in their yards. Those signs will be included in a city-wide map of the signs so that people can see the displays.

The poster kits are available on a first come, first served basis by registering online.

Pick-up times and locations are:

