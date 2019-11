FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Fishers are warning people not to fall prey to scammers seeking to profit off the shooting death of one of the department’s police dogs.

Police say K-9 Harlej was shot while chasing a man Wednesday morning. Police eventually arrested the man, along with another woman.

Several companies and organizations have since launched fundraisers for the police department.

The department says it has dedicated a specific donation site in an effort to combat scammers.