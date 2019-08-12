Fishers police arrest burglary suspect targeting apartment complexes

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) – Police in Fishers have arrested a man in connection a number of burglaries in Marion and Hamilton counties.

According to the Fishers Police Department, 36-year-old Sattore Cooper, of Indianapolis, was taken into custody Wednesday, Aug. 7 following an investigation that spanned several months.

Police believe Cooper is the person responsible for burglarizing apartment complexes in Fishers, Carmel and Indianapolis.

Following his arrest, Cooper was transported to the Hamilton County Jail, where he is currently being held.

He faces a number of preliminary charges, including burglary, residential entry and theft.