Fishers Police Department hosting online citizen’s survey

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The Fishers Police Department is conducting it’s annual citizen survey as part of an ongoing accreditation process through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc.

The survey addresses specific questions regarding previous citizen contacts with the police department as well as perceptions of safety in neighborhoods and business areas.

The survey will be open until June 1. Participants can complete the online survey by clicking this link.