Fishers police locate missing 81-year-old woman with dementia

LATEST: Fishers Police Department says Linda Riebe has been found. She is unharmed and reunited with her family.

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Fishers police are searching for a missing 81-year-old woman with dementia.

Chief Ed Gebhert says Linda Riebe was last seen about 9:30 a.m. Sunday in a Del Webb neighborhood. That’s off Cyntheanne Road north of Cyntheanne Park at East 126th Street .

“Linda is diagnosed with dementia and may be in danger,” Gebhert said in a Facebook post shortly after 3:40 p.m. Sunday.

Riebe was described as 5-feet-2 and 120 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She may be driving a maroon 2016 Toyota Avalon with license plate NY6772.

Anyone with information was asked to call Hamilton County Dispatch at (317) 773-1282.

This case declared an Indiana Silver Alert at 5:05 p.m. Sunday.