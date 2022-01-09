Fishers police locate missing 81-year-old woman with dementia

LATEST: Fishers Police Department says Linda Riebe has been found. She is unharmed and reunited with her family.
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Fishers police are searching for a missing 81-year-old woman with dementia.
Chief Ed Gebhert says Linda Riebe was last seen about 9:30 a.m. Sunday in a Del Webb neighborhood. That’s off Cyntheanne Road north of Cyntheanne Park at East 126th Street .
“Linda is diagnosed with dementia and may be in danger,” Gebhert said in a Facebook post shortly after 3:40 p.m. Sunday.
Riebe was described as 5-feet-2 and 120 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She may be driving a maroon 2016 Toyota Avalon with license plate NY6772.
Anyone with information was asked to call Hamilton County Dispatch at (317) 773-1282.
This case declared an Indiana Silver Alert at 5:05 p.m. Sunday.