Local

Fishers police search for man who exposed himself at Goodwill

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Fishers police are searching for a man who they say exposed himself at a Goodwill store in July.

Police say it happened July. 5 between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at the Goodwill store on 116th Street and Olio Road. After the man exposed himself, police say he was seen walking westbound near the Ale Emporium Restaurant.

Police say anyone with information should contact Fishers Police Detective Jonathan Dossey at dosseyj@fishers.in.us.