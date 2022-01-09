Local

Fishers police search for missing 81-year-old woman with dementia

Linda Riebe (Photo Provided/Fishers Police Deparatment Chief Ed Gebhart via Facebook)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted:

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Fishers police are searching for a missing 81-year-old woman with dementia.

Chief Ed Gebhert says Linda Riebe was last seen about 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the Del Webb neighborhood. That’s off Cyntheanne Road north of Cyntheanne Park at East 126th Street .

“Linda is diagnosed with dementia and may be in danger,” Gebhert said in a Facebook post.

Riebe was described as 5-feet-2 and 120 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She

driving a 2016 maroon Toyota Avalon LP # NY6772If you have any information, please call Hamilton County Dispatch at (317) 773-1282

