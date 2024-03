Fishers police seeking help locating missing 26-year-old

Jacob Ikerd, 26, of Fishers. Ikerd was last seen on the morning of March 6, 2024. (Provided Photo/Fishers Police Department)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The Fishers Police Department was seeking the public’s help in locating a 26-year-old missing since Wednesday.

Jacob Timothy-Tracey Ikerd was said to be last seen at his home on Wednesday morning. Police say that he has not been heard from or seen since.

Ikerd may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Ikerd was asked to call 911 or Det. Rob Baker at 317-595-3134.