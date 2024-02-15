Search
Fishers police seeking public’s help in identifying vehicle of interest

A Fishers Police Department vehicle. (WISH Photo)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The Fishers Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a vehicle of interest involved in a fatal crash back in October.

At 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 13, officers with the Fishers Police Department responded to a report of a motorcycle crash on northbound Interstate 69 just north of East 69th Street. The crash involved a single motorcycle. The rider was ejected and fatally injured. The Fishers Police Department Crash Team is working to determine what factors contributed to the crash.

The Fishers Police Department Forensic Services Unit utilized Rapid DNA testing to positively identify the driver of the motorcycle as Ronald Baxter Jr., 61, of Fort Wayne.

The vehicle of interest in the investigation is a dark-colored Jeep Patriot. Investigators ask that anyone with information on the vehicle or the crash contact Lieutenant Kevin Kobli at 317-595-3300.

The vehicle of interest in the investigation is a dark-colored Jeep Patriot. (Provided Photos/Fishers Police Department)

