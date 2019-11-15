Fishers police set public memorial for fallen police dog Harlej

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A memorial for fallen Fishers police K-9 Harlej has been scheduled for next week.

Harlej was killed during a suspect pursuit early Wednesday morning in Fishers.

The public has been invited to attend a memorial service for Harlej on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at Fishers High School located at 13000 Promise Road in Fishers.

The service will be held in the main gym. Doors will open to the public at 5 p.m. and the ceremony will begin at 6 p.m.

Visiting K-9 teams should arrive by 4 p.m.

According to the Fishers Police Department, a procession to George Kehl Police Station will take place immediately after the ceremony. The procession will be restricted to FPD employees, retirees, family and special guests.