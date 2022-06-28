Fishers police warn residents of phone scams

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The Fishers Police Department has been receiving different reports of telephone scams in the last several weeks.
Residents have reported that the suspect calls the victim, accusing them of having an arrest warrant and demanding they send gift cards to clear their name, the department says.
The scammer instructs the victim to stay on the phone, not tell anyone about their conversation, and to purchase gift cards or Green Dot cards for a specific amount. Police say some Fishers residents have sent thousands of dollars to these scammers.
Fishers police have provided a list of tips for those who might get this kind of call:
- Immediately hang up the phone if you do not recognize or know the caller
- Never give out personal information. If you feel the call might be legitimate, you can ask the person to mail you information
- Never provide gift card numbers to anyone over the telephone
- No legitimate company or organization requires payment via gift cards or green dot cards
- No law enforcement agency threatens to arrest people over the phone
- If something does not sound or feel right, hang up the phone
- You are welcome to contact your local law enforcement agency, however most of these telephone scams originate from overseas and are very difficult if not impossible to trace.