Fishers police warn residents of phone scams

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The Fishers Police Department has been receiving different reports of telephone scams in the last several weeks.

Residents have reported that the suspect calls the victim, accusing them of having an arrest warrant and demanding they send gift cards to clear their name, the department says.

The scammer instructs the victim to stay on the phone, not tell anyone about their conversation, and to purchase gift cards or Green Dot cards for a specific amount. Police say some Fishers residents have sent thousands of dollars to these scammers.

Fishers police have provided a list of tips for those who might get this kind of call: