Fishers reduces nonresident parking fee at Geist beach from $50 to $25

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The Fishers city government has reduced the parking fee for nonresidents visiting the Geist Waterfront Park from $50 to $25 a day for the coming summer beach season.

The City Council officially voted Monday to reduce the fee after the Parks and Recreation Department gave a presentation. The park’s parking fee will be $25 from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

Geist Waterfront Park opened on Memorial Day weekend in 2023. Leaders say reducing the fee was always on the table after a successful first summer.

Some people had called the $50 fee discriminatory.

Last year, a city representative told News 8 it was to keep capacity limited for safety.

Emily Davis, of Greenfield, said Wednesday she and her family will consider coming to the park and its beach on Geist Reservoir during the summer.

“We have not come during the summer because the parking is so expensive, so we’ve been trying to let our kids come and enjoy it during the off-season when the parking is free,” Davis said. “So, the parking going down in price would be much more helpful for the out-of-town residents.”

Davis says the $50 fee was unfair because Geist Reservoir is one of the few bodies of water in central Indiana. “I don’t like it (the $50 fee) because we don’t have any really nice parks in Greenfield, so we come up here because the parks are much nicer and, since we don’t live anywhere close to Florida or anything, this is the only beach we have to enjoy.”

A former Fishers resident said his family would be willing to pay $25 since they’ve moved out of town.

Ben Woodfill, who now lives in Fortville, said, “I would pay it. We come here enough. The fact that you can park your car and do some of the things local. I don’t think it’s too bad. I think it’s definitely reasonable, I mean, with all the lifeguards they have to pay, and the bathrooms they have to keep up.”

His young daughter says she enjoys coming to Geist Waterfront Park for the beach and the other things she can enjoy. “I just like the swings and I like how I can hang out with my dad,” Alex Woodfill said.

The other big change coming soon for out-of-town guests: They can pay at the gate.

Fishers residents can already use their city IDs to gain entry for free.