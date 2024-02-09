Fishers students spreading kindness through a school project

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A teacher at Southeastern Elementary School in Fishers recently asked her students about “generosity” and things you can do to show it.

One student, Hudson Kurdziel, shared that his family made “blessing” bags. He brought an example of the bags to class and explained the items. A couple of students asked if they could make bags to take home, too. The idea took off from there and became a class project.

Hudson’s mother, Leanne Kurdziel, says the family has been putting the bags together for a long time.

“Ever since I had a friend pass away and their family started the project,” she explained.

Leeanne’s friend, Brian Hayhow, was born with a critical heart defect. On April 17, 2015, Brian passed away at the age of 37. Each year on Brian’s birthday, which has become a tradition known as “Be Day,” his family and friends get together and put together bags of supplies to drop off at area homeless shelters.

The bags contain items that were related to food, health, and things to keep warm such as:

Cheese sticks (non-refrigerated)

Chapstick

First aid kits

Protein shakes (non-refrigerated)

Fruit bars

Toothbrush and toothpaste

Gloves

Dental floss

Hand warmers

Blankets

Bottled water

Wipes

Food containers for leftovers

Tuna/chicken salad cracker kits

Leanne and Hudson want the generosity to spread far beyond the classroom. They have organized an Amazon wish list of items that people can purchase for bags that they will put together and drop off.

Anyone interested in helping them with their goal can click here to view their Amazon wish list.