Fishers teens killed in South Carolina crash honored with candlelight vigil

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — On Friday, students at Hamilton Southeastern High School came together to honor the lives of 17-year-old twins Elleana and Isabella Gaddis and 18-year-old Brianna Foster, who died Monday in a suspected drunk driving crash in South Carolina.

“They’re special girls. They’re like lights and I want you guys to be grateful and go on and be lights for them,” said Andy Gaddis, the father of Elleana Gaddis and Isabella Gaddis.

The Gaddis twins were students at the high school. Foster graduated from the school in the spring.

With heavy hearts, everyone at the vigil raised their candles to remember the girls.

“You guys, there’s no real words to express how grateful I am for all of you,” Gaddis said.

Friends say the girls’ smiles could light up a room and that they brought the best out of everyone around them. “It was the best way we could represent the shine that they had, and any time I talk to anyone, that’s the same theme that just keeps coming up … is their smile was so bright,” said Ally Elsbury, a student at Hamilton Southeastern Schools.

“They just made you feel so loved, and we want to show that love toward the family, toward the community, toward anyone hurting,” Elsbury said.

“They were like the most beautiful souls. They saw positivity in everything,” said Grace Smith, a student at Hamilton Southeastern Schools.

During the school’s football game, members of the team stood side by side with the parents who were invited to be the honorary coin flip guests.

“It was just amazing to see all these people come together, and if that doesn’t show you anything, I don’t know what will,” said Elliott Kibble, a student at Hamilton Southeastern Schools.

With the community coming together, they want to make sure the girls’ families feel supported and loved.

“There’s just so much to say and you can just feel all the love, and I really hope that the family can feel all that love as well,” Elsbury said.

The families of the victims, along with the city of Fishers, will hold a ceremony honoring the girls at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday.