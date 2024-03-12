Fishers to break ground on new community center

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The city of Fishers will break ground Tuesday on its new community center.

The ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. at Johnson Farm near 121st Street on Hoosier Road. City leaders said the 105,000-square-foot recreation facility will be “the first of its kind.”

Hoosier Road Elementary students will help break ground on the new Fishers Community Center and Mayor Scott Fadness will speak at the event.

City officials say the community center grew out of a 2021 survey of people in Fishers, about amenities they wanted the most.

According to the center’s website, “nearly 3,500 residents completed a survey to share the amenities they most desired in this facility. Top items like a dog park, indoor playground, track, and aquatics facility were included in the design. See the site map.”

The new space will include a dog park, indoor playground, indoor walking/running track, and an aquatics facility.

In a press release, a city spokesperson said “The Center will offer both memberships and day passes with discounts for Fishers residents, while featuring free amenities accessible to both residents and non-residents, including a large indoor playground, indoor track for walking and running, and a café.”

The Center is estimated to cost $60 million and will be paid for through city-issued bonds following a build-operate-transfer agreement that is slated to end in 2026. City leadership does not anticipate the Fishers City Tax rate to increase as a result of financing this project.

5,300-square-foot indoor playground.

Aquatics facility with a lap pool and zero-depth entry warm water pool with a waterslide and play features.

18,600-square-foot gymnasium featuring three basketball courts, which can be converted into volleyball and pickleball courts.

Clinical rooms and offices for the Fishers Health Department.

Childcare facility.

Multipurpose rooms.

Public gathering spaces.

Café.

Dog park.

Large fitness and wellness center, including a spin studio and group exercise room.

Indoor track for walking and running.

A roof terrace to host outdoor exercise and gatherings is planned for future phases.

Adult companion care rooms.

Zero-entry pool.

Water wheelchair.

Accessible fitness equipment.

Will house Outside the Box’s adult day program to support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.