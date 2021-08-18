Local

Fishers to expand Nickel Plate Trail northward by end of October

A person uses the Nickel Plate Trail in Fishers, Indiana, in this undated photo. (Photo Provided/City of Fishers)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Fishers will begin paving the northern portion of the Nickel Plate Trail next week.

The trail from 131st Street to the Noblesville border at 146th Street consists of a railroad bed, which has been closed to pedestrians. The paved trail is expected to be completed by the end of October.

A trail crossing and pedestrian warning signal for motorists will be installed at 141st Street during the week of Oct. 11, which is during the fall break for Hamilton Southeastern Schools.

Last year, the railbed was paved into the Nickel Plate Trail from 106th Street to South Street, and from North Street to 131st Street.