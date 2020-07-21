Fishers to require masks starting Friday

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The city of Fishers will require people to wear masks starting at 8 a.m. Friday, after the city’s health department has seen an increase in positive coronavirus cases for the past four weeks.

According to the health department’s website, the mask mandate will continue through Sept. 4.

The Fishers Board of Health passed the mask mandate Friday, and gave a report on its plans to the City Council in a special report late Monday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson for Fishers, the health department — and not the police department — will enforce the order.

The mandate requires that people must properly wear a face covering over their nose and mouth when they are in an indoor place other than a private residence. Masks must also be worn when people are outside but cannot maintain at least 6 feet of distance from others outside their household.

The mandate requires Fishers residents to wear a cloth face-covering in all public indoor facilities including, but not limited to:

Retail and Grocery Stores

Restaurants, Bars, and Entertainment Venues

Salons and Personal Care Facilities

Gyms and Fitness Centers

Office and Commercial Buildings

Government Buildings

Public indoor locations that refuse to enforce the mask mandate may experience enforcement actions by the Fishers Health Department, according to the city.

Here’s a list of exceptions to the mandate:

children who are less than 5 years of age; however, children attending childcare who are 2 years of age or older are strongly recommended to wear a face-covering;

Individuals who are hearing or speaking impaired and for whom a mask or face covering is an obstacle to communication (it may be important for individuals assisting/working with people that are hearing impaired to wear a clear face shield rather than a mask);

Individuals who are unable to wear a mask or face-covering for a physical, medical, or health-related reasons;

Individuals who are alone in a room in a public building, such as in an office;

Individuals who are traveling in their own vehicles;

Individuals for whom wearing a face mask or covering would present a risk to their safety while at work, as determined by local, state, or federal workplace safety regulations;

Individuals who are engaged in a form of indoor exercise that is incompatible with wearing a mask or face covering, such as swimming;

Individuals who are seated at a restaurant, bar, or other establishment that serves food and/or drinks, while they are eating or drinking. However, individuals entering and exiting restaurants or bars, going to the restroom, or congregating in common areas of restaurants or bars must wear masks or face coverings (this also applies to eating in a public place, such as an individual’s place of employment provided social distancing is possible);

Individuals whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a face-covering;

Individuals who are engaged in outdoor physical exercise, including running, jogging, walking, or bicycling, if in groups of less than 25;

Individuals acting in their official capacity as a public safety employee or emergency responder when wearing a face covering would interfere with or limit their ability to carry out their official duties or functions. These include police officers, firefighters, and other emergency medical personnel that support public safety functions;

Bonafide emergency situations in which a person lacks the time or the means to put on a face-covering before entering an indoor or outdoor public space; and

Individuals who are outdoors and are maintaining at least 6 feet of distance from others who are not part of their household.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With updated information from the Indiana Department of Health on July 13, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.