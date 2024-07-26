Fishers wants to annex 994 acres of Hamilton County

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The city government of Fishers is trying to annex 994 acres in the southeast corner of Hamilton County.

The proposed annexation area, comprised mostly of housing subdivisions, is located east of Florida Road and South of 113th street. It extends east to the Hancock and Madison county lines, and southeast to East 101st Street and to Flat Fork Creek Park.

Joe Olexa lives in the Flat Fork subdivision in the annexation area. He moved there seven years ago to escape the hustle and bustle of downtown Fishers. “It was pretty desolate when we first moved out here, but I always like to say we wanted to go to be where the puck was going, not where the puck was, and, since we moved out here seven years ago, there has been tremendous growth as you can see.”

“We lived in Fishers before we moved out here. We have great public services from Fishers, so a little extra taxes for great services is worth it.”

The city has nearly completed a series of public hearings about the proposal. Fishers will have three more hearings at the Fishers City Hall and Art Center’s theater: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday; 9-11 a.m. Tuesday; and 4-6 p.m. Wednesday.

If the proposal passes, Fishers police will assume responsibility for patrolling the annexed area, and the city would handle snow removal and stormwater responsibilities. Fishers says it already provides fire and sanitary services to the area.

If annexation is approved, residents of the area could vote in municipal elections and get discounts to city parks.

The city wants to adopt the annexation ordinance before the end of 2024. A proposed timeline calls for an appeals period next spring before the ordinance takes effect in June 2025.

The first tax impact would be in 2026.