Fishers woman misses third opportunity to see Taylor Swift after Vienna shows canceled

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The third time wasn’t the charm for a Fishers woman who traveled to Europe to see Taylor Swift after giving up her tickets twice before, only to have the show canceled.

Caitlin Rogo traveled to Austria to see Swift’s Eras Tour in Vienna. The superstar singer was scheduled to play on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, but event organizers canceled the shows Wednesday night after learning about a plot by extremists to “kill as many people as possible” outside the concert venue.

Three people have been arrested in connection to the plot, including an 18-year-old taken into custody on Thursday who police say pledged an “oath of allegiance” to the Islamic State group.

It’s unclear if the canceled shows will be rescheduled.

Rogo says Swift in Vienna would have been a dream come true. She had already tried and failed to see the superstar twice — she gave up her Chicago tickets due to a medical emergency and missed a show on the 1989 Tour due to a work conflict.

She told News 8 that canceling the shows was the right choice for everyone’s safety, but she wishes there was another way.

“It’s a very sad state of the world right now. Taylor Swift has done so much for the economy and for so many women and girls, that it could be taken away so easily. [We should just] be positive and use that music for good,” Rogo said via Zoom.

Rogo says she is looking on the bright side and trying to enjoy the rest of her Europe visit.

Taylor Swift will wrap up the European leg of the Eras Tour on Aug. 20 at London’s Wembley Stadium. She will resume her U.S. tour in Miami in October and has three sold-out shows at Lucas Oil Stadium on Nov. 1, 2, and 3.