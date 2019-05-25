Fix in works for buckling pavement causing I-70 backups west of Indianapolis

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) -- Indiana Department of Transportation says they'll be out on Interstate 70 at 7 a.m. Saturday to fix the road after it was restricted in both directions west of Indianapolis in Hendricks County.

Pavement in a work zone began buckling Friday.

Motorist Dale Craig said, "I was glad that I was coming over the top of it instead of traveling either east or west on I-70 because, in either direction, it went as far as you could possibly see. ... That's not a good place to be stuck at this time of day."

The buckling due to settling pavement was initially reported about 2:45 p.m. Friday between Center Street and the State Road 267 exit near Plainfield.

TRAFFIC: Check the WISHTV.com map

"It's hot. Your car almost overheats," Jackie White said. "We were low on gas so that's why we pulled off ... and it was not fun."

Just to make it 2.5 miles on I-70 from Ronald Reagan Parkway to Quaker Boulevard, many people said they took from 20-45 minutes.

"We hated it that we didn't get off before," White said. "When we saw the line, we wished we had gotten off, like, the exit before to go to (U.S.) 40."

TRAFFIC: Check the WISHTV.com map

INDOT said it is working with the road-work contractor, Milestone Constractors, to mobilize and make repairs to the settling pavement. They hope to be finished by 2 p.m. Saturday.

The road work, part of a $5.3 million project, began in early May, INDOT said. The project includes concrete patching from state roads 39 to 267 and resurfacing from State Road 267 to the Ronald Reagan Parkway exit. The project is scheduled to be completed by Sept. 30.