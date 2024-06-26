Flag football clinic empowers girls

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts and the Girls Inc. of Greater Indianapolis teamed up Tuesday for an extraordinary event: A flag football clinic that promised to be much more than just a sports activity for girls ages 6-12 who are ready to lace up their cleats.

The unique flag football clinic wasn’t just about throwing touchdowns or making catches; it was about fostering confidence, teamwork, and determination in these young girls.

“Girls don’t have a lot of access to football programming so this is their intro into football and movement,” said Lindsay Gramlich, president and chief executive officer of Girls Inc.

Participants from the Girls Inc.’s summer camp program stepped onto the field at Matchbook Learning at Wendell Phillips School to learn the fundamentals of football. “Our mission is to be strong, smart and bold. So, this is really focusing on the strong piece of movement. Our partnership with the Indianapolis Colts, they are an amazing organization with so many amazing female leaders,” Gramlich said.

Fifty girls were under the guidance of Colts players and coaches. Andy Matis, senior manager of football development for the Colts, said, “Now, you can pick up a football at a young age and continue to play all the way through adulthood without having to worry about, ‘Hey, do I want to jump to the boys side of tackling things.’”

The collaboration was designed to promote inclusivity and diversity within flag football, and bring more opportunities to those who may not have access to the sport. Gramlich said that “82% of the girls that we serve identify as girls of color. So, we have diversity across the board in ages and race.”

Through drills, teamwork exercises, and spirited play, they built confidence while honing in leadership skills. Matis said, “Being able to work as a team, stay disciplined, have good character and sportsmanship. I mean we consistently rely on the values that our game instills in the youth.”

Through the sport of flag football, the girls could earn valuable life skills that will stay with them long after the whistle blows.

Sixth-grader London Harris said that she gained “better sportsmanship and more into learning how to play most games.

“I love that I get to see my friends, and I get to improve on my friendships and get to learn how to be a better leader.”