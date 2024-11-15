Jeremy on the Job: Jeremy does kitchen duties at Fletcher Place

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Daybreak anchor Jeremy Jenkins took his show on the road today, swapping out the studio for the kitchen at the Fletcher Place Community Center. Reporting live from the Southeast Community Services Building in Fountain Square, Jeremy got hands-on with preparing meals for those in need.

“We’ve been so busy that we actually had to step outside to a makeshift kitchen setup to keep things moving,” Jeremy said with a laugh. “I’ve been at it all morning, and we’ve got tots in the oven and biscuits ready to go.”

He wasn’t alone in the effort, though. Jeremy teamed up with Tereasa Mills, the Operations Director for Fletcher Place, who has been a driving force in the community for nearly 10 years. Twice a week, her team ensures hot meals are served to anyone who needs them, no questions asked.

“We serve meals every Tuesday and Friday,” Mills explained. “It’s open to everyone, and we couldn’t do it without the generosity of Southeast Community Services, who have allowed us to use their space.”

As Thanksgiving approaches, Mills highlighted the need for volunteers and donations. “We could always use an extra set of hands, especially this time of year,” she said. “Folks can sign up on our website, and any food donations are a huge help as we put together Thanksgiving baskets for local families and those experiencing homelessness.”

But the morning’s work isn’t done yet. In Part 2, viewers will see Jeremy and the team in action, serving meals to community members. And yes, Tereasa has promised to give Jeremy a grade on his kitchen skills, so stay tuned for that reveal!

To get involved, visit the Fletcher Place Community Center website to sign up as a volunteer or make a donation. Even a little time or support can make a world of difference this holiday season.

In Part 2, viewers will see Jeremy and the team in action, serving meals to community members. And yes, Tereasa has promised to give Jeremy a grade on his kitchen skills, so stay tuned for that reveal! Scroll down to see Jeremy and the team serving meals at the community center.

