Flight from Indianapolis to Las Vegas makes emergency landing after ‘mechanical issue’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A flight from Indy to Las Vegas made an emergency landing back at the Indianapolis International Airport early Friday morning due to an engine problem.

According to a Southwest Airlines spokesperson, the crew of flight 2399 diverted back to IIA due to “a mechanical issue with the number one engine.”

The flight landed safely and is being inspected. Southwest says they will accommodate those on the plane with another flight to Las Vegas.

Brian Koning, a passenger on the plane, took to social media and reported experiencing an explosion shortly after take off.

“7 fire trucks out here now on the runway,” Koning wrote on Facebook. “We are very rattled as you can imagine.”

Passenger Brian Koning took a picture after his flight from Indianapolis to Las Vegas made an emergency landing at IIA Friday morning. (Provided Photo/Brian Koning)

Koning told News 8 on Facebook that he was waiting for his new flight to take off around 9:15 a.m. Friday morning.

According, to Southwest the airplane involved was taken out of service pending inspection.