Flights canceled at IND ahead of winter storm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Flights in and out of Indianapolis International Airport are being canceled ahead of the winter storm approaching the state.

As of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, FlightAware reported 36 flights canceled Wednesday.

An additional 52 flights are canceled Thursday.

Nationwide, there are more than 850 cancelations for Wednesday and more than 550 for Thursday.

