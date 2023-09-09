Search
Flower picking helps feed people in need

(WISH Photo)
by: Kody Fisher
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People walked through the flower fields at Indy Urban Acres Saturday morning.

Clipper and a bucket in hand, they picked flowers for a good cause. They paid $40 to fill up their bucket. That money went straight to support the nonprofit that helps feed people in need in Indianapolis: Indy Urban Acres.

“Introducing people to our farm also introduces them to our mission, so they can continue to support us financially, by participating in other events, or even by helping us harvest or volunteer here at the farm,” said David O’Rourke, director of creative services and innovation for the Park Alliance of Indianapolis.

Indy Urban Acres distributes more than 60,000 thousand pounds of produce to people in need every single year.

This was the last flower picking event of the year, but you can find other ways to donate and volunteer on the Indy Urban Acres website.

