Flowers planted along Georgia Street downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Downtown Indianapolis was looking a little more colorful Friday.

The nonprofit Downtown Indy Inc. planted flowers in 30 planters along Georgia Street.

Volunteers from a local law firm joined Downtown Indy Inc.

The flowers are a mix of blue, orange, rose, purple, red and lime green.

This summer, Downtown Indy Inc. plans to plant more than 15,000 annuals in its 227 planters. The organization said the beautification efforts are an important part of keeping downtown Indianapolis an appealing place for people to live, work and play.