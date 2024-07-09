FLVR Kitchen grand opening to debut three-in-one restaurant concept soon

INDIANPOLIS (WISH) — FLVR Kitchen, a new dining concept, is set to celebrate its grand opening on July 19, from 6-8 p.m. FLVR Kitchen is located in Plaza Urbana on the far east side of Indianapolis (3827 N. Mitthoefer Rd.). This new test kitchen concept showcases multiple restaurant ideas under one roof, marking the beginning of a flavorful addition to the local dining scene.

The grand opening will showcase three distinct eateries: Naptown Tenders, Bytes Burger, and Incredisoul. Naptown Tenders offers a variety of chicken tenders with a selection of sauces and sides. Bytes Burger serves gourmet burgers made with high-quality ingredients, catering to both classic burger lovers and adventurous foodies. Incredisoul delivers modern takes on classic southern recipes, including fried chicken, fish, greens, and yams.

(Provided Photos/FLVR Kitchen)

Guests attending the grand opening will have the opportunity to be among the first to experience FLVR Kitchen’s diverse menu during an evening filled with food, music, and community engagement.

Attendees will also have the chance to meet Chef Dave Eubank. Chef Eubank has been a notable presence in the culinary world for 15 years. His exceptional work has earned him features in local publications and on-air spots on local TV stations, including several appearances on WISH-TV.