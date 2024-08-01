Foghat replaces Three Dog Night for opening night on Hoosier Lottery Free Stage

Foghat will serve as the headliner on opening night on the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage on Friday, Aug. 2, after originally-scheduled opener Three Dog Night had to postpone several upcoming shows. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Fair)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A quick change for the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage means a “Slow Ride” for music lovers at this year’s Indiana State Fair.

Foghat will serve as the headliner on opening night on the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage on Friday, Aug. 2, after originally-scheduled opener Three Dog Night had to postpone several upcoming shows.

The English rock band formed in 1971 and is best known for their 1975 mega hit “Slow Ride” as well as songs “Fool For the City” and “I Just Want to Make Love to You”. Despite several lineup changes over the years, the band continues to record and perform.

The 2024 Indiana State Fair takes place Aug. 2 – 18 and will be closed on Mondays.

The lineup for this year’s Hoosier Lottery Free Stage includes:

FOGHAT – Friday, Aug. 2

Celebrating The Beatles at the Indiana State Fair – Saturday, Aug. 3

Gladys Knight – Sunday, Aug. 4

84 – Van Halen Tribute – Tuesday, Aug. 6

Buddy Guy Damn Right Farewell – Wednesday, Aug. 7

Dogstar – Thursday, Aug. 8

Bell Biv DeVoe – Friday, Aug. 9

Fearless: The Taylor Swift Tribute – Saturday, Aug. 10

Newsboys (evening) and Blessing Offor (afternoon) – Sunday, Aug. 11

Latino-Fest En La Feria Del Estado De Indiana – Tuesday, Aug. 13

Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Jay & The Americans, The Association, Badfinger ft. Joey Molland, The Vogues and The Cowsills – Wednesday, Aug. 14

Sublime with Rome – Thursday, Aug. 15

Gary Allan – Friday, Aug. 16

Lita Ford – Saturday, Aug. 17

Gospel Music Festival featuring Yolanda Adams – Sunday, Aug. 18

All shows at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage are free with paid fair admission. Seating is first-come, first-served. All shows start at 7:30 p.m., unless noted otherwise.

Tickets can be purchased for the 2024 Indiana State Fair today at IndianaStateFair.com. There are also a limited number of reserved viewing area tickets available for each concert.

Related coverage