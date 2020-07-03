Food bank launches #NoOneRunsOnEmpty

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana has launched a campaign to get food to those in need.



The awareness effort #NoOneRunsOnEmpty highlights advocacy and volunteerism, and encourages financial support for hunger relief programs. Anthem Foundation will match all donations dollar-for-dollar up to $1 million to provide 10 million meals to hungry Hoosiers.

The campaign will feature a partnership with Andretti Autosport. Its driver Colton Herta will drive in Saturday’s GMR Grand Prix and Aug. 23’s coronavirus-delayed Indianapolis 500, both at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Herta said at Thursday’s campaign unveiling, “So, I’m very incredibly happy to be a part of this. It means a lot to try and move forward with this message of running on empty and trying to get more of these families fed. That’s one thing that no one should every worry about is having a meal at home.”

Bank of America has also joined the effort by making a $250,000 gift toward the challenge.