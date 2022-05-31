Local

Food banks brace for more need as enhanced SNAP benefits end

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The director of a central Indiana food bank on Tuesday said the end of enhanced SNAP benefits will further burden families already struggling with inflation.

Marcie Luhigo, the executive director of the Midwest Food Bank’s Indiana branch, said some of the counties her organization serves already report a 28 percent increase in the amount of food various relief organizations need. She says that’s primarily due to rising gas and food prices. Luhigo said she expects the need to rise further still as enhanced SNAP benefits come to an end.

When the COVID-19 pandemic began two years ago, the federal government allowed states to suspend most of the eligibility requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, formerly referred to as food stamps. Beneficiaries were able to automatically receive the maximum allotment for the number of people in their household. In early March, Gov. Eric Holcomb signed legislation that wound down the public health state of emergency. This meant May was the final month for which SNAP users would receive enhanced benefits.

Luhigo said the return to pre-pandemic SNAP eligibility requirements will hit families with young children especially hard. She said those families often use SNAP the most and will lose the extra benefits right as school lets out, thus depriving their children of free or reduced-price breakfast and lunch until the end of summer. Luhigo said anyone having trouble filling their pantry should look in their area for food banks, soup kitchens and other sources of help and contact them.

Luhigo said anyone who wants to help should donate to food banks and food pantries. Midwest Food Bank does not directly provide food to families but is a major supplier for Indiana food pantries. Other resources include:

Additionally, some townships provide food assistance as part of their relief services.

Check with your township trustee for details.