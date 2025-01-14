Volunteers brave the cold for Indianapolis Urban League food giveaway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Urban League volunteers braved the cold weather, working both indoors and outdoors, to set up a food distribution site aimed at addressing hunger in the community.

The drive-thru food and meal distribution is part of an ongoing effort to combat food insecurity and provide relief to those in need. Hoosiers can pick up bags of food at the pop-up site on Tuesdays throughout 2025.

“Recognizing the ongoing impact of inflation on our community, we are preparing to serve 500 families each week, ensuring they have access to nutritious food options, help offset food costs, and reduce food insecurity,” Tony Mason, President and CEO of the Indianapolis Urban League, said.

In 2024, the initiative distributed over 211,000 pounds of food to 6,103 households, impacting 9,398 individuals, including 4,340 children.

The drive-thru food distribution is first-come, first-served while supplies last at 777 Indiana Avenue.

Food distribution for 2025 begins at 10 a.m. on the following dates:

February 11.

March 11.

April 8.

May 13.

June 10.

July 8.

August 12.

September 9.

October 14.

November 18.

December 9.

The Indianapolis Urban League launched this health and wellness initiative in 2020 in partnership with Gleaners, Second Helpings, and RadioOne, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the continued demand for food assistance, the program has been extended indefinitely.

Indianapolis Urban League food drive and meal distribution. (WISH Photo)

For more information about this and other free programs and services available for youth, adults, and seniors, visit the Indianapolis Urban League website.