Food donation worth 500,000 meals delivered to Gleaners to feed hungry Hoosiers

by: Randall Newsome
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana received a large donation thanks to long-time partner Goelzer Investments Management.

The organization fulfilled its commitment to Gleaners and completed the One Million Meal campaign in September. With the help of NK Hurst Beans, for the last few years they’ve been able to give the nonprofit some extra help.

On Monday afternoon, Gleaners was gifted enough beans to equal 500,000 meals. The milestone kick-started the holiday food drive and “Feed Hungry Hoosiers” campaigns.

Gleaners President and CEO John Elliott says more than ever, the food bank is in need of donations like these and could use more help from volunteers as they try to meet double the need of years past because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

