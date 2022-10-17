Local

Food drive to help tackle food insecurity in Indy, central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local food drive is underway to tackle food insecurity across Indianapolis and central Indiana.

One out of 7 Hoosiers is food insecure, according to Second Helpings. The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life.”

To recognize Sunday’s World Food Day, First Financial Bank is collecting nonperishable food items during regular business hours at its more than 10 banking centers in central Indiana. World Food Day is a day to spread awareness about people who suffer from hunger and encourage people to get involved.

First Financial will collect nonperishable foods through Friday, Oct. 21, and plans to deliver collected food items to area food banks.

“Food insecurity is an issue for people worldwide, and the problem became more severe because of the pandemic,” Roddell McCullough, chief corporate responsibility officer for First Financial Bank, said in a statement. “First Financial and our associates are eager to begin this local food drive and help our neighbors who do not have enough to eat.”