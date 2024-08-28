Food, fun and polka at this year’s Slovenski Festival in Haughville

The Slovenian National Home at 2717 W. 10th St., seen here on Feb. 9, 2024, serves as a gathering place for Slovenian Americans. (Photo by Enrique Saenz / Mirror Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (MIRROR INDY) — Head to Haughville on Aug. 31 for the sixth annual Slovenski Festival, a celebration of Slovenian food and culture.

The festival will be held at the Slovenian National Home, 2717 W. 10th St., in the heart of Indianapolis’ Slovenian American population on the west side.

The event will feature cultural staples, such as a traditional sausage called kranjska klobasa, a walnut roll pastry called potica and other Slovenian dishes.

The festival also will have vendors and raffles, and it will feature polka music from Indy Polkamotion.

If you go

The Slovenski Festival will be 2-8 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Slovenian National Home, 2717 W. 10th St. Admission is free, but food and drinks range from $2 to $15.

For more information, head to the home’s website.