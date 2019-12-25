‘Food is love’: Kountry Kitchen prepares to feed thousands on Christmas

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Several organizations in central Indiana are spending Christmas Eve preparing to feed those in need.

The Kountry Kitchen Soul Food Place restaurant in Indianapolis has been offering a free meal every Christmas for years.

News 8 got a look at what it takes to get the annual meal ready.

Doors open at 6 a.m. Christmas Day, and they’ll serve until they run out of food.

The restaurant says it’s the 11th year they’ve served the Christmas meal. And this year community members have also donated gifts for kids.

Watch the video for the inspiration behind the menu.