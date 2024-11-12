Food safety for your Thanksgiving meal

INDIANAPOLIS (CONSUMER REPORTS) — Thanksgiving will soon be here, and many of us will spend hours preparing a turkey dinner.

One thing you don’t want to bring to the holiday table is food poisoning. Consumer Reports

reveals the one thing many of us get wrong that could make our guests seriously sick.

Rinsing off the bird–It’s what many of us do with our Thanksgiving turkeys before they hit the

oven. But here’s a spoiler alert: According to Consumer Reports and the United States

Department of Agriculture, rinsing won’t make your poultry any safer. In fact, you may be

doing more harm than good.

Rinsing raw poultry won’t remove salmonella or other harmful bacteria that can cause illness; only cooking it to an internal temperature of 165-degrees can do that. What rinsing will do is increase the chances of cross-contamination in your kitchen. That’s because bacteria can easily spread to the sink, faucet, countertop, and other areas.

So, how should you prep your turkey? – First, wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with

soap and warm water.

If you want to remove that raw turkey slime, pat the bird with a damp paper towel, discard it,

and immediately wash your hands again. Then, add your seasonings and put the bird in the

oven. And another warning: Be careful of those spice containers. Research has shown that they

can be covered in bacteria, which can easily spread to your hands and the food you’re

preparing.

Consumer Reports recommends pouring seasonings into a separate dish beforehand and

discarding what you don’t use to play it safe. You might also want to wipe down the containers

after use.

Remember to wash your hands before and after you check that online recipe. Research has

found that your phone may be teeming with bacteria that can travel to everything you touch,

including food.

Be mindful of your sponges, too—they’re hotbeds of bacteria! Sanitize them in the dishwasher

or microwave wet ones for one minute. If they start to smell, that’s your cue to throw them

away.