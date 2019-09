INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – We are getting ready for another huge night of high school football in central Indiana.

It’s week five of our new “Game of the Week” on MyIndy-TV 23.

Broadcasters Greg Rakestraw and Lance Scheib stopped by Daybreak to discuss this week’s game as Lawrence North takes on Carmel.

Carmel is coming off a win over Pike High School last week while Lawrence North lost to North Central.

