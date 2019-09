INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – We are gearing up for another big week of high school football in central Indiana and that means our new “Game of the Week” on MyIndy-TV 23.

Broadcasters Greg Rakestraw and Lance Scheib stopped by Daybreak Thursday morning.

They broke down this week’s upcoming matchup between North Central and Carmel.

Carmel is coming off a win last week over Lawrence North while North Central defeated Center Grove.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.