PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) -- The Plainfield Police Department is raising money for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Officers are planning to host a "drive thru" breakfast for the first time on Friday morning.

The idea is pretty simple. Cars show up at the police department between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. and get coffee and donuts. Plus, they'll also get a swag bag for a small donation.