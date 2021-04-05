Local

Forest fire closes State Road 243 from I-70 to Lieber State Recreation Area

A forest fire on April 5, 2021, closed State Road 243 between I-70 and the Lieber State Recreation Area, authorities said. (Photo Provided/Putnam County Sheriff/Facebook)

CLOVERDALE, Ind. (WISH) — State Road 234 just south I-70 in Putnam County has been closed for a forest fire near a state recreation area, authorities said Monday afternoon.

The fire, described by the sheriff’s department as very large, was reported along State Road 243 north of the the Lieber State Recreation Area and west toward the Black Hawk Campground.

The state highway was closed from West County Road 1050 South to the Lieber State Recreation Area, the sheriff’s department said.

“Expect to take an alternate route for a extended period of time,” the sheriff’s department said in a Facebook post.

The Indiana Department of Transportation said shortly after 3 p.m. Monday that the state road will likely be closed for “the next half day.”

Lieber State Recreation Area touts hiking trails, a campground, a nature center, and an aquatic center with a waterslide.