Forest Hills Tudor-style home mixing classic with modern listed for $795K

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Within the expanse of Forest Hills lies a splendid English Tudor-style home, an embodiment of timeless elegance set amidst stunning park-like landscapes. This property’s allure lies not just in its idyllic setting but also in its immaculate design and thoughtful architecture.

Upon entry, a spacious vaulted beamed great room greets visitors, seamlessly blending an open layout with a cozy ambiance highlighted by a grand gas fireplace. The home’s charm extends to a sunlit four-season private sunroom—a delightful retreat accessible from the main living area.

The gourmet kitchen stands as a testament to sophisticated functionality, boasting custom cabinets, granite countertops, and high-end stainless steel appliances. The main level comprises two well-proportioned bedrooms adorned by an eye-catching full bath, complementing the home’s classic appeal.

Ascending to the upper level, a generous master suite awaits, featuring an updated bathroom with dual vanities, a custom-tiled shower, and two custom designed closets. An additional flexible room adjoining the master suite, currently serving as a nursery, adds versatility to the space.

While the basement offers ample storage, its potential for further expansion into additional living areas remains a promising prospect. Outside, a fenced and private backyard invites leisure, boasting a newly painted deck and a charming paver area—perfect for hosting gatherings.

Enhancing its appeal, a gated driveway leads to a sizeable attached side-load garage, adding convenience and security. Situated in close proximity to the vibrant Broad Ripple area and a mere 15-minute drive to downtown, this residence offers both serenity and accessibility in its enviable location.

This Forest Hills residence seamlessly marries classic architectural charm with modern comforts, providing a captivating and versatile living space for those seeking a blend of elegance and convenience in their home.

(Provided Photos/Berkshire Hathaway)

Address: 733 E 57th Street

Listing Agents: Gary Boram, 317-595-2100, gboram@bhhsin.com

Referral: Summer Hudson/Find a Lot to Love, 317-622-6575, findalottolove@gmail.com

Additional photos and information: Berkshire Hathaway

