Local

Former Beech Grove teacher/coach pleads guilty to OWI, no jail time

Michael Renfro Jr. at the time of his arrest in Henry County, Ind. (Photo Provided/Henry County Jail)

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WIBC) — A former Beech Grove High School boys basketball coach and teacher pleaded guilty Thursday to operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Michael Renfro Jr. entered into a plea agreement that allowed for charges of possession of cocaine, dealing cocaine, and public intoxication to be dismissed.

Renfro received a one-year suspended sentence with one year of probation and won’t serve any jail time. Renfro’s license was suspended for 6 months. He was ordered to go through a substance abuse evaluation and told to pay nearly $1,000 in fines.

Renfro was arrested on Aug. 8 and later resigned from Beech Grove schools.

Investigators say he was pulled over on eastbound I-70 near the New Castle exit for State Road 3. He had a blood alcohol content of 0.24 and had nearly two grams of cocaine in his car.

Renfro led the Beech Grove boys’ basketball team to its first state championship in school history in March.