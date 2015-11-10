Former Brownsburg Bulldog Lynn out for 2016 season

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS (WISH) — The St. Louis Cardinals will be without a key starting pitcher next season.

Lance Lynn, the former Brownsburg Bulldog standout, will miss the entire 2016 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

The Cardinals announced the move via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

The 28-year-old former All-Star had one of his best seasons in 2015. He started 31 games and finished with a 3.03 ERA for the Cardinals.

A 2005 Brownsburg graduate, Lynn has appeared in 150 regular season games with the Cardinals over five seasons.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: