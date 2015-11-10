Former Brownsburg Bulldog Lynn out for 2016 season

ST. LOUIS (WISH) — The St. Louis Cardinals will be without a key starting pitcher next season.

Lance Lynn, the former Brownsburg Bulldog standout, will miss the entire 2016 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

The Cardinals announced the move via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

#STLCards pitcher Lance Lynn underwent “Tommy John” surgery earlier today. Lynn, 28, will miss the 2016 season.- St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) November 10, 2015

The 28-year-old former All-Star had one of his best seasons in 2015. He started 31 games and finished with a 3.03 ERA for the Cardinals.

A 2005 Brownsburg graduate, Lynn has appeared in 150 regular season games with the Cardinals over five seasons.