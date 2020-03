Former Colts QB Andrew Luck reads virtually to kids amid coronavirus pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck took time to read to kids virtually, as part of “Museum at Home Storytime” from the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.

Luck, with daughter Lucy on his lap, was seen reading in a video posted to the museum’s Facebook page.

The retired quarterback read the children’s book, “Larry Gets Lost at the Museum.”

The museum will stay closed until at least April 10 out of an abundance of caution due to the coronavirus pandemic.