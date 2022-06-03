Local

Former Crispus Attucks standout basketball player killed in shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wednesday evening on the southeast side of Indianapolis, a shooting claimed the life of 22-year-old Harold Bennett and left two additional males injured.

Bennett was a standout guard for Crispus Attucks High School during the 2018-2019 season, averaging over 21 points per game for the Tigers.

Bennett started his high school basketball career at Southport High School before transferring to Crispus Attucks.

(Harold Bennett (left) pictured with Crispus Attucks Head Basketball Coach Chris Hawkins (right) at the Tigers 2022 Graduation Ceremony Courtesy: Chris Hawkins)

“Harold (Bennett) was a great kid who just would light up any room he was in,” Crispus Attucks and High School Head Basketball Coach Chris Hawkins told WISH-TV. “He loved basketball and always played hard, in addition to helping his younger teammates. It’s a talent gone too soon. He should be off somewhere playing college basketball right now. Harold’s smile and laugh; he always knew how to crack everyone no matter the situation.”

Following graduation, Bennett played one season for Southwest Illinois College, a junior college program in Belleville, Illinois.

Just this past week, Bennett attended Crispus Attucks’ graduation to celebrate the Tigers senior class with former coaches and teammates.