Former Crispus Attucks standout basketball player killed in shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wednesday evening on the southeast side of Indianapolis, a shooting claimed the life of 22-year-old Harold Bennett and left two additional males injured.
Bennett was a standout guard for Crispus Attucks High School during the 2018-2019 season, averaging over 21 points per game for the Tigers.
Bennett started his high school basketball career at Southport High School before transferring to Crispus Attucks.
“Harold (Bennett) was a great kid who just would light up any room he was in,” Crispus Attucks and High School Head Basketball Coach Chris Hawkins told WISH-TV. “He loved basketball and always played hard, in addition to helping his younger teammates. It’s a talent gone too soon. He should be off somewhere playing college basketball right now. Harold’s smile and laugh; he always knew how to crack everyone no matter the situation.”
Following graduation, Bennett played one season for Southwest Illinois College, a junior college program in Belleville, Illinois.
Just this past week, Bennett attended Crispus Attucks’ graduation to celebrate the Tigers senior class with former coaches and teammates.