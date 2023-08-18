Former Earlham College baseball player helps school get new softball field

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Randy Sadler, Earlham Class of 1973, and his wife Melissa, are once again stepping up to the plate to support the growth and continued success of Quaker Athletics.

The Sadlers’ latest gift is a catalyst for the construction of a new softball field on south campus, which will be complete in time for the start of fall practices. The inaugural season begins in spring 2024.

“The student-athlete experience at Earlham College has been elevated considerably by the Sadlers’ exceptional generosity and unwavering love for the College,” said Anne Houtman president of Earlham. “We can’t thank them enough for their partnership as we re-establish softball as a varsity sport, and secure a strong future for our baseball, tennis, and golf programs.”

The Sadlers will be recognized by the College at a dedication ceremony during Homecoming and Reunion Weekend on Saturday, Oct. 14. The event marks the occasion of Randy’s 50th reunion and his induction into the Athletics Hall of Fame for outstanding achievement in baseball as a student-athlete. Sadler was a celebrated pitcher on some of the Quakers’ best baseball teams, becoming a leader for earned run average. During the 1971 season, he pitched an impressive 1.56 earned run average that is still fifth-best in program history.

“Melissa and I understand how vital it is for Earlham to recruit new student-athletes and help them reach their full potential,” said Randy Sadler. “Earlham was and remains a special place in my life. I can’t think of a better way to mark the occasion of my 50th reunion than with a gift that can make a difference in the lives of future generations of Earlhamites, while raising the profile of Earlham Athletics.”

In 2012, the couple made a major gift in support of a new baseball facility on south campus. Randal R. Sadler Stadium was built during the summer of 2013 and hosted the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Baseball Tournament in 2017.

“I can’t thank Randy and Melissa enough for their longstanding commitment to our athletics programs,” said Adam Hutchinson, Earlham director of athletics. “Softball is one of the fastest-growing collegiate sports in the country, and has been a powerful tool in recruiting outstanding student-athletes to our campus.”

A math and physics major at Earlham, Randy serves as the chief operating officer of PROWARE, an Ohio-based corporation focused on providing information technology.