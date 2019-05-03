Former Greenwood golf coach pleads guilty in drug case

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Benjamin Beatty (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) -- A former Greenwood High School golf coach has pleaded guilty to a drug charge in Bartholomew County court, court documents show.

Benjamin Beatty was arrested in Columbus last May after he was pulled over and drugs were found in his car.

He was later charged with six counts including dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement.

Court documents show Beatty pleaded guilty Thursday to possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony.

An attorney representing Beatty said the other five charges were dismissed in the case. A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for June 13.

Beatty's attorney said Beatty is now serving as a resident manager at Progress House.