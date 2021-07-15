Local

Former Indiana legislator Dan Forestal found dead at hotel on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former state representative and Indianapolis firefighter Daniel Forestal has died, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday. He was 38.

In a statement, Sheriff Kerry Forestal on Thursday said of his nephew, “Danny was a talented young man whose life was too brief on this earth. He died with all the love of his large extended family.”

The former lawmaker was found Wednesday at the Quality Inn at 9251 Wesleyan Road, just south of the junction of Interstate 465 and North Michigan Road after officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a welfare check, according to a police report.

His cause of death on Thursday was not yet known, pending toxicology results, the Marion County Coroner’s Office said.

Daniel Forestal, a Democrat from Indianapolis first elected in 2012, resigned from the Indiana House of Representatives in June 2020 after being arrested for battery on a public safety official, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct on June 11.

“Today I resigned from my position as State Representative effective immediately,” said Forestal in a statement. “The past eight years of service to the State of Indiana and the people of House District 100 have been the greatest honor of my lifetime. The time is long overdue for me to focus on my mental health and get myself well.”

After his nephew’s June 2020 arrest, Sheriff Forestal said in a statement that “Words fail to describe the pain and helplessness felt by witnessing someone you love face such tremendous struggles. However, it is a pain that is shared by countless other families. As a community, we must do more on the physical addictions and mental health front as part of the ongoing discussions with law enforcement reform.”

In August 2019, Daniel Forestal was arrested for operating while intoxicated, impersonation of a public servant and resisting arrest. According to court documents, Forestal had been searching for places with “people selling drugs” and peddling “party favors,” then resisted police officers who attempted to force him out of his video and refused a field sobriety test.

Forestal was also a private with the Indianapolis Fire Department and had been for 12 years at the time of his August arrest.

Gov. Eric Holcomb, a Republican, released a statement about Forestal’s death:

“Former State Representative Dan Forestal proudly served his constituents as a legislator and as an Indianapolis firefighter. He led with conviction and intention and was passionate on his mission to serve Hoosiers. Janet and I offer his loved ones our condolences and hope that they find peace and comfort in the coming days.” Gov. Eric Holcomb, Republican

Indiana House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta shared this statement:

“I was devastated to hear the news of former Representative Forestal’s passing. He was a great legislator and dedicated public servant who accomplished great things for his community during his time at the Statehouse. “From his legislation addressing urban blight in Indiana neighborhoods to serving as the leading voice for House Democrats on transportation issues, Forestal worked hard for Hoosiers across the state. He will be remembered for his dedication to making Indiana a better place to work and raise a family. His friendship will be missed by many and my thoughts are with his loved ones during this time.” Indiana House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta (D-Fort Wayne)